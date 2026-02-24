Van Gisbergen will return to the JR Motorsports fold in the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time this year at the Austin road course.

His #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will carry the purple scheme too.

It’s the third different scheme for SVG this season after wearing a SuperFile livery at Daytona and the iconic Red Bull colours at Atlanta.

SafetyCulture will also back Ross Chastain in the #1 Trackhouse Racing car later this year.

Van Gisbergen heads to Circuit of the Americas off the back of a sixth place Atlanta Motorsport Speedway finish, which was punctuated by two spins.

Advertisements

NASCAR is live and exclusive on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race gets underway at 7am AEDT. Monday’s Cup Series race is scheduled for 7:30am AEDT.

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US