In a double-green-white-chequered finish, Tyler Reddick took victory for 23XI Racing in an extended 271-lap race to back up his Daytona 500 win from a week ago.

Reddick becomes just the sixth driver after Marvin Panch (1957), Bob Welborn (1959), David Pearson (1976), Jeff Gordon (1997), and Matt Kenseth (2009) to win the first two races of the season.

It was a surprise win for Reddick, who was involved in an earlier wreck during Stage 3 that tore the right front fender off his #45 Toyota Camry.

“We were back there in 30th after we got collect with the #11 (Denny Hamlin),” said Reddick.

“It was definitely really loose and we made a little bit of an adjustment on it with the air.

“I don’t know, they just kept stacking up in the middle and top lanes and I just found a way to get back in the top five.

“I tried to stay committed to somebody and I don’t know, I didn’t really have a choice. I had to find out if it was going to go in clean air like that.”

Van Gisbergen started the race in 28th and finished Stage 1 in 34th as he battled the balance of his #97 Chevrolet Camaro.

He surged late in Stage 2 to find himself in contention for a top five finish on the last lap, only to be forced through the grass by Kyle Larson. Thankfully, van Gisbergen’s car escaped any damage.

That was one of two incidents for SVG, who spun on his own during Stage 3 on Lap 199. He dropped to the back of the lead lap, but the chop-and-change nature of the race allowed him to work his way through the field.

Van Gisbergen was ninth on the penultimate green-white-chequered restart and narrowly missed Christopher Bell, who crashed after Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsports Camaro got into the back of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry.

With Bell out of the contest, van Gisbergen began the final restart from eighth and immediately behind the #19 JGR Camry of Chase Briscoe.

SVG went to the middle at Turn 3 to find his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain in the #1 Camaro and pushed him clear on the front straight coming to the white flag.

As Hocevar slid up the road into 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace in the #23 Camry, that gave Chastain third and van Gisbergen fourth.

However, entering Turn 3, van Gisbergen slid up the road and lost out to Hocevar and Suarez to drop back to sixth at the chequered flag.

“I still need to be better myself with positions, but that’s awesome,” said van Gisbergen to his team over the radio after the chequered flag.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Circuit of the Americas on March 2 (AEDT) for the first road course race of the season.

Van Gisbergen sits equal 15th in the standings with 45 points to his name.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps Diff Gap 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 271 2 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 271 0.164 0.164 3 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.232 0.068 4 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.29 0.058 5 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.400 0.110 6 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.487 0.087 7 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 271 0.553 0.066 8 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 271 0.587 0.034 9 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 271 0.675 0.088 10 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 271 0.699 0.024 11 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.828 0.129 12 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 271 0.859 0.031 13 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 271 0.885 0.026 14 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 271 1.003 0.118 15 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 271 1.161 0.158 16 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 271 1.251 0.090 17 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 271 1.395 0.144 18 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 271 1.482 0.087 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 271 1.82 0.338 20 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 271 3.925 2.105 21 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 271 14.295 10.37 22 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 270 1 lap 23 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 269 2 laps 1 lap 24 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 269 2 laps 25 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 258 13 laps 11 laps 26 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 257 14 laps 1 lap 27 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 257 14 laps 28 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 256 15 laps 1 lap 29 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 256 15 laps 30 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 223 48 laps 33 laps 31 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro 220 51 laps 3 laps 32 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 160 111 laps 60 laps 33 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 157 114 laps 3 laps 34 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 124 147 laps 33 laps 35 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 111 160 laps 13 laps 36 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 103 168 laps 8 laps 37 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 81 190 laps 22 laps 38 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 81 190 laps

