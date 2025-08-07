SVG will dovetail his Cup Series commitments with another cameo in the second division Xfinity Series where he’ll drive the #9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

It’s the New Zealander’s third start this year after winning on the streets of Chicago and finishing second to teammate Connor Zilisch at Sonoma.

Van Gisbergen will be one of five JR Motorsports drivers racing this weekend alongside series full-timers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Zilisch.

“I’m looking forward to another race at Watkins Glen,” said van Gisbergen.

“It’s an awesome track and one where I know we will be competitive.

“It’s been epic getting to drive some Xfinity Series races with the #9 JR Motorsports team.

“I know we will unload a fast Kubota Chevrolet and hopefully we are able to put together a great result on Saturday.”

The Mission 200 at The Glen features 38 entries, headlined by Cup Series stars van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell.

Sunday’s race at 5am AEST, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, is 82 laps.