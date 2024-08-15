Dillon wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the latest Cup Series race and finally delivered a penalty after three days of deliberation.

The Richard Childress Racing driver's win still stands, however, he will need to win one of the three remaining regular season races to get back into the playoff picture.

Dillon was found to be in breach of section 12.3.2.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deals with playoff eligibility and states: “Race finishes must be unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

Dillon and the #3 team were also docked 25 points in the drivers' championship and owners' championship.

The victory initially vaulted Dillon to 13th in the standings but the latest penalties have dropped him from 26th to 31st.

“I think in all due respect to the appeal process, we looked at this and the totality of everything that happened as you enter Turn 3 and as the cars got to the start/finish line,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition.

“So, as we look through all of that data, we came to the conclusion that a line had been crossed. Our sport has been based going for many, many years, forever, on good, hard racing. Contact has been acceptable. We felt like, in this case, that the line was crossed.”

“In that view, that crossed a line. Without a doubt. Again, our sport has been based on strong emotions, it's been based off win and you're in, but anything that you feel like from the sanctioning body that has crossed the line from a standpoint that compromises the integrity of our playoff format as well as our championship, we are going to get involved.”

Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch was also sanctioned for his radio exchange in which he implored Dillon to “wreck him” – him being Hamlin – on the front straight.

“If you look at the crew chief and you look at the spotter, and view them as calming voices in the driver's ear, in this case, we just felt like we've all listened to the audio. We know exactly what was said. We just felt like that that's not what we need spotters doing,” Sawyer said.

“That's not what we need (from a) crew chief sitting on the box. They're a calming voice to what the situation is in front of them, and they're supposed to be spotting for the race, not making comments like were made, as we all know.”