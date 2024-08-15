Logano, who led at the white flag, was wrecked by Austin Dillon on the final lap at Richmond Raceway.

Despite damage to his car, the driver of the #22 got back to pit lane where he unleashed a fit of rage.

Logano slid his Ford Mustang through pit lane with his engine on the rev limiter, causing spectators on to jump back.

One irate NASCAR official motioned for Logano to stop his car at that moment.

For the incident, Logano was delivered a hefty fine.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, accepted the series has work to do on its end to reduce risk to patrons but said Logano's actions weren't appropriate.

“Some of this, we've got some work to do on our side,” said Sawyer.

“There were a lot of people on pit road, and there always are. We have our officials out there.

“First and foremost, the drivers need to understand that I totally understand the emotion, I get it, but you have to respect the fact that we do have people on pit road.

“Our officials will be there, security will be there, we'll do a better job on our side to make sure that families and young children and sponsors are not on the hot side.”

Logano's penalty coincides with NASCAR stripping Austin Dillon of his entry to the playoffs.

The instigator has dropped from 13th in the standings to 31st having also been docked points.

“The message to the industry is that we will step in and make some decisions,” said Sawyer.

“We'd prefer not to be sitting here talking about this today but we want our garages to understand we will do this if we have to.”