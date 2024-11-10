Allison won 85 races and is a Hall of Fame driver lauded in the NASCAR community.

Only a few weeks ago, Allison was credited with his 85th race win after a controversy that lasted more than five decades.

Allison recorded 718 starts, putting him 14th on the all-time starts list. With 336 top five finishes, he is second only to Richard Petty.

Featured Videos

Allison only trails Petty (200), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93) in Cup wins.

He began racing in the early 1960s and continued into the late 1980s and was among NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

He was more than just a racer. He was a giant of our sport. We remember Bobby Allison. pic.twitter.com/c2UKOeL9vs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 10, 2024

Among his accolades, Allison won the Daytona 500 on three occasions across 1978, 1982, and 1988 in his final start at 50 years old.

“Bobby Allison personified the term ‘racer’,” said NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France.

“Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books.

“As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But as the leader of the famous “Alabama Gang,” Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner.

“In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport.

“On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant.”

NASCAR stalwart Clint Bowyer hailed Allison.

“Very sad news. An absolute badass behind the wheel of a race car,” he wrote on social media.

“No one has given more to the sport of NASCAR than Bobby. He was the nicest person ever.

“Was so proud of his family and accomplishments.”

The Allison family occupies a special place in NASCAR history and Bobby embodied the true spirit of what it means to be a racer. As the heart of the ‘Alabama Gang’, his relentless drive and influence reaches far beyond the impressive record he put together on the track. He… pic.twitter.com/k684sz23eR — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) November 10, 2024