The Supercars star is set to make a third career start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this weekend at Lime Rock.

He will return to the ThorSport Racing squad that he made two starts for last season for what will be his first appearance in a road course event.

This latest start was announced in the lead-up to the Darwin Triple Crown, however follows a covert trip to the States immediately after the Perth Supercars round earlier this month.

There he spent two days at ThorSport’s HQ in Sandusky, Ohio, for a new seat fit, and to complete a medical for the standalone NASCAR licensing system.

“After Perth, I flew out the Tuesday, and spent Wednesday and Thursday on the ground at ThorSport in Sandusky doing a seat fit, the medical to get the license and all that stuff,” Waters confirmed to Speedcafe.

“And then flew out on the Friday, back home.”

The licensing process is a consideration for the Supercars blow-ins, given the FIA-based credentials used in Supercars don’t apply.

“They have their own licensing system, but it’s much the same as ours,” explained Waters. “There’s a medical, drug test – although we don’t have to do that – you’ve got to do a diversity course, which is also about gambling and things like that, and a concussion test.”

As for on-track observation, drivers from outside the NASCAR system have a staged introduction to the various formats and track lengths.

“When I started in the Truck I could only do short ovals and road courses,” Waters added. “Once I did the short oval at Martinsville I was good to the mile-and-a-half, so I did Kansas.

“Now I can do a superspeedway in a Truck or Xfinity Series. That would be the next thing to tick off on my licence.

“But you can’t just jump in a Cup car and do the Daytona 500.”

There was a last-minute nature to the ThorSport deal, given Waters was also trying to put together a Cup Series deal for the Chicago street race.

That didn’t happen, with Waters set to fly straight home immediately after Lime Rock in a bid to lessen any jet lag issues in the lead-up to the NTI Townsville 500.

There have been times when Waters has been linked to a permanent move Stateside, although chances of that in the short term were quelled with his recent two-plus-one contract extension with Tickford Racing.

While he admits it’s a never say never situation with full-time NASCAR, Waters says a combination of full-time Supercars, several NASCAR cameos per year, and then a summer of Sprintcar racing is a good mix.

“I definitely leave the door open and would love to go over and do it full-time,” he said. “In saying that, what I’m doing here [in Australia] is still pretty cool.

“If I can go to a few races over [in the US] each year and have a bit of fun, and add the Sprintcar stuff in the summer, I think it’s pretty good racing program.

“It’s just about race cars, really, and being in different race cars and experiencing them. And if a [full-time] opportunity comes up, I’ll definitely look at it.”