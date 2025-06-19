Waters will reunite with Ford team ThorSport Racing driving the #66 F-150 on June 29 (AEST), as teased by the team on social media earlier this week.

It will be just his third Truck Series start after making his debut with the team at Martinsville Speedway in 2024. He has one other start at Kansas Speedway.

His Lime Rock Park cameo will be his first road course start in the Truck Series, and the Ford driver said he has high expectations.

“I am genuinely excited to be heading back over to the USA to race at Lime Rock Park with the ThorSport operation,” said Waters.

“They are a truly great team with an incredibly successful racing background in the NASCAR Truck Series, and I had a heap of fun with them last year in the two races I contested.

“Lime Rock is a fast and flowing road course, which I feel I’ll be very well-suited to, and I can’t wait to hit the track in my No. 66 Ford F-150.

“I want to thank everyone at ThorSport – Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson.

“I’m grateful for Ford Performance and everyone else who has helped make this happen. Make no mistake, I’m going after the win.”

Before flying to the United States, Waters will race at Hidden Valley Raceway for the Darwin Triple Crown with Tickford Racing where he’ll carry a new-look #6 Monster Energy Ford Mustang.

Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse hailed the opportunity for Waters.

“We’re delighted to see Cam returning to the United States to compete with the Ford-backed ThorSport team and emphatically support his desire to pursue competing in complementary motor racing categories,” Brookhouse said.

“These opportunities only serve to make him a better driver and highlight Tickford Racing’s ongoing commitment to driver development.”

Waters’ announcement comes fresh off the back of Shane van Gisbergen winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City.