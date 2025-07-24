Perkins has been named on a 21-car entry list for the Pirelli Western Championship event aboard a Nitro Motorsports-run Toyota Camry TA2.

The double-header round includes 51-lap (75-minute) races on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 38-year-old’s goal is to gain experience at the 3.2km, 12-turn Portland road course ahead of his NASCAR Xfinity Series outing with Joe Gibbs Racing at the venue on August 30.

Perkins is known to have set the wheels in motion for the TA2 deal before scoring an early Xfinity call-up with JGR for the recent Chicago street race.

There he starred in practice and qualifying, finishing both sessions inside the top five, before he was hit from behind and taken out of contention in the race’s early stages.

Perkins will become the second Aussie to appear in US Trans Am competition in as many events following Nathan Herne’s run aboard a Camry at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

Herne was running inside the top three when a mechanical failure ended his charge.

Perkins is set to contest the Supercars Endurance Cup with the Blanchard Racing Team while Herne will be part of a PremiAir Racing evaluation day next Monday.

Qualifying and both races of the Portland Trans Am event will be streamed live via the category’s YouTube channel.