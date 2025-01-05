The Kiwi star made sure to impress in front of his boss, winning the first of his heat races. He backed that up with sixth in the next heat, which lined him up second for the feature race.

Ultimately, van Gisbergen finished second in the 20-lapper behind Dean Cooper.

The Saturday race marked the final outing for van Gisbergen in his summer of speedway before returning to the United States for his first full NASCAR Cup Series season.

Van Gisbergen is set to race in the 24 Hours of Daytona later this month. He’ll have the Roar Before The 24 on January 18-20 before the twice-around-the-clock race on January 23-27.

The Supercars champion turned NASCAR star will contest the Daytona event with Trackhouse alongside countryman Scott McLaughlin

Marks owns the NASCAR team that van Gisbergen races for in the Cup Series. The entrepreneur was an executive at Crocs and Tesla.

Trackhouse was born in 2020 and in 2021 bought out the Chip Ganassi Racing operation, running two cars in 2022 for the first time.

Trackhouse expanded into MotoGP in 2023 after taking over the Aprilia satellite team RNF Racing.