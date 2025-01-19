Larson beat third place starter Daison Pursley in the 40-lap race at the Tulsa Expo Center. Shane Golobic completed the podium from eighth on the grid.

The Cup Series champion won the pole position for the A-Main and led Landon Brooks from the outset.

The race lasted nine laps before the first caution when Jonathan Beason got up into the cushion and rolled.

The race restarted and stayed green until 17 laps to go when Larson was caught up in an incident involving the #67 of Jacob Denney and Brenham Crouch in the #1C clashed.

As they collided, Larson climbed over the nose of Crouch but continued without any damage. Larson revealed post-race he was lucky not to stall.

“When Grant ran over Crouch, I had nowhere to go. I ran over him and stalled,” Larson explained.

“When I landed I was like ‘Please refire!’ and it re-fired. We got a couple of lucky breaks there.”

💥 Chaos in lap traffic and leader @KyleLarsonRacin gets involved but keeps goin!!! Is his car ok!?#ChiliBowl powered by @NosEnergyDrink pic.twitter.com/kzeh3fXROp — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 19, 2025

Second place starter Brooks challenged Larson after the second restart but slid back as the chequered flag drew closer.

With four laps to go, the yellow was drawn when Larson lost control of his car and rode up the side of the wall on the front straight.

As he veered across the track, Larson narrowly missed hitting several other competitors.

The incident tore the signage from the wall, bringing the race to a brief halt.

Larson restarted the race from the point with three laps to go and with two laps to go the yellow flew again for the spinning car of Kale Drake in the #97D.

Larson survived one more restart to take the chequered flag.

“I messed up on the straightaway a couple of times,” said Larson post-race.

“Honestly, I’m glad I kept going there because that caution really saved me and allowed it to be a little bit easier run to the finish.

“I think if we stayed in traffic, Jason would have had a lot of opportunities to throw stuff at me.”

Larson will turn his attention to the NASCAR season where he will once again be part of the Hendrick Motorsports line-up driving the #5 in the Cup Series.