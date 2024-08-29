The Kiwi will once again be on double duties, competing in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway.

This weekend marks the sixth start for van Gisbergen in the Cup Series where he'll carry a green and blue Acceptance Insurance livery on the #16 car.

After Darlington, he'll have five more races in the Cup Series across Atlanta, Watkins Glen, Talladega, Las Vegas, and Martinsville.

“I'm really looking forward to racing the Cup car at Darlington,” said van Gisbergen.

“It's another oval that is a massive challenge for me, but I had a lot of fun racing the Xfinity car there in the spring.”

Earlier this year, van Gisbergen finished 15th at Darlington Raceway.

After running a SafetyCulture colour scheme at Daytona International Speedway, van Gisbergen will return to his WeatherTech livery in the #97 car.

“Darlington is one of my favourite tracks I've raced so far in my NASCAR career,” said van Gisbergen.

“It's a challenging track, but one I'm hoping to someday accomplish. Excited to have WeatherTech back on board this weekend.

“Hoping for another fun Saturday with my #97 Kaulig Racing team”