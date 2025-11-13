The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule has officially dropped, and it brings with it some unique changes compared to 2025.

With a fresh mix of traditional venues and long-awaited returns, next season looks like it will blend modern NASCAR with the kind of history and atmosphere fans have always loved.

NASCAR will feature back-to-back Sunday night races with the Coca-Cola 600 and Nashville Superspeedway both airing on Prime Video. The Coca-Cola 600 remains the sport’s longest and most grueling test, while Nashville’s night setting adds a showtime feel to an already energetic race.

Having both races on Prime gives fans a new way to watch two marquee weekends in a row, proving how deeply NASCAR is leaning into its streaming partnerships.

The All-Star Race finds a new home at Dover Motor Speedway with a 3 p.m. start on FS1, officially wrapping up FOX’s half of the season.

That afternoon start time means there are no plans for temporary lighting at the Monster Mile, but the afternoon slot should bring out the track’s trademark speed and slick concrete surface.

It will also be Dover’s first time hosting the All-Star event, a fitting nod to one of NASCAR’s most distinctive and iconic tracks.

When the broadcast baton passes to TNT, the energy stays high with a three-race run of night shows.

Chicagoland Speedway returns to the schedule with a 6 p.m. start, marking its first Cup Series event since 2019 and a much-anticipated comeback for a fan-favorite track.

The following week brings EchoPark Speedway under the lights at 7 p.m., followed by another 7 p.m. start at North Wilkesboro Speedway’s return.

All three of these races on TNT will run at night, giving the network’s return to NASCAR a strong mix of nostalgia and modern presentation.

Richmond Raceway opens the season’s run of Saturday night Cup events with a 7 p.m. start on USA Network.

Two weeks later, Daytona International Speedway takes its familiar late-summer spot with another Saturday night race that is expected to wrap up the regular season barring the pending playoff format.

The combination of short-track and superspeedway racing should make for a thrilling lead-up to the playoffs.

Another new highlight comes with the inaugural San Diego race, scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern on Prime Video.

The event marks another step toward expanding NASCAR’s West Coast presence and diversifying its calendar.

From the return of fan-favorite tracks to the introduction of new venues and broadcast partners, the 2026 schedule sets the stage for a season full of variety and momentum.

Each weekend feels designed to offer something unique, whether it’s a historic setting under the lights or a brand-new race in a brand-new city.

Below, find the entire 2026 NASCAR broadcast schedule:

NASCAR Cup Series

DATE RACE PLATFORM START (ET) Sun, Feb 1 Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium) FOX 8:00 PM Thu, Feb 12 Daytona – Duel FS1 7:00 PM Sun, Feb 15 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 PM Sun, Feb 22 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) FOX 3:00 PM Sun, Mar 1 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) FOX 3:30 PM Sun, Mar 8 Phoenix Raceway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, Mar 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 PM Sun, Mar 22 Darlington Raceway FS1 3:00 PM Sun, Mar 29 Martinsville Speedway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, Apr 12 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 3:00 PM Sun, Apr 19 Kansas Speedway FOX 2:00 PM Sun, Apr 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 3:00 PM Sun, May 3 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, May 10 Watkins Glen International FS1 3:00 PM Sun, May 17 All Star (Dover Motor Speedway) FS1 3:00 PM Sun, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway Prime 6:00 PM Sun, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Prime 7:00 PM Sun, Jun 7 Michigan International Speedway Prime 3:00 PM Sun, Jun 14 Pocono Raceway Prime 3:00 PM Sun, Jun 21 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Prime 4:00 PM Sun, Jun 28 Sonoma Raceway TNT 3:30 PM Sun, Jul 5 Chicagoland Speedway TNT 6:00 PM Sun, Jul 12 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) TNT 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway TNT 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway TNT 2:00 PM Sun, Aug 9 Iowa Speedway USA 3:30 PM Sat, Aug 15 Richmond Raceway USA 7:00 PM Sun, Aug 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA 3:00 PM Sat, Aug 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 PM Sun, Sep 6 Darlington Raceway USA 5:00 PM Sun, Sep 13 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) USA 3:00 PM Sat, Sep 19 Bristol Motor Speedway USA 7:30 PM Sun, Sep 27 Kansas Speedway USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USA 5:30 PM Sun, Oct 11 Charlotte ROVAL USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 18 Phoenix Raceway USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 25 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 PM Sun, Nov 1 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 PM Sun, Nov 8 NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway) NBC 3:00 PM

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

DATE RACE PLATFORM START (ET) Sat, Feb 14 Daytona International Speedway CW 5:00 PM Sat, Feb 21 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) CW 5:00 PM Sat, Feb 28 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) CW 3:00 PM Sat, Mar 7 Phoenix Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Mar 14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Mar 21 Darlington Raceway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Mar 28 Martinsville Speedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, Apr 4 Rockingham Speedway CW 2:30 PM Sat, Apr 11 Bristol Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 18 Kansas Speedway CW 7:00 PM Sat, Apr 25 Talladega Superspeedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 2 Texas Motor Speedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, May 9 Watkins Glen International CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 16 Dover Motor Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway CW 5:00 PM Sat, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Jun 13 Pocono Raceway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Jun 20 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) CW 5:00 PM Sat, Jun 27 Sonoma Raceway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Jul 4 Chicagoland Speedway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Jul 11 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) CW 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Aug 8 Iowa Speedway CW 5:00 PM Fri, Aug 28 Daytona International Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Sep 5 Darlington Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Sep 12 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) CW 7:30 PM Fri, Sep 18 Bristol Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 10 Charlotte ROVAL CW 4:00 PM Sat, Oct 17 Phoenix Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 24 Talladega Superspeedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, Oct 31 Martinsville Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Nov 7 (NASCAR Championship) Homestead-Miami Speedway CW 5:00 PM

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series