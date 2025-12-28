Former NASCAR champion Greg Biffle will be honored alongside his wife, Cristina, and their two children in a celebration of life that is currently being planned, according to the family.

The announcement comes just days after the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the Biffle family and several others near Statesville, North Carolina, sending shockwaves through the racing world and beyond.

Biffle, a longtime fixture in NASCAR and one of the sport’s most respected competitors, was remembered immediately after the accident for far more than his accomplishments behind the wheel.

While his career included victories across NASCAR’s top series’ and a reputation as a fierce but fair racer, those closest to him often pointed first to his character and commitment to helping others.

The Biffle family shared that details surrounding the celebration of life will be released once arrangements are finalized.

In the meantime, they have encouraged those wishing to honor Greg’s memory to consider supporting causes that were close to his heart.

Biffle was deeply involved in humanitarian and charitable efforts, including animal welfare initiatives and disaster relief work, and he spent much of his post-driving career giving back to his community.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the motorsports landscape, with drivers, teams, track officials, and fans reflecting on Biffle’s impact both on and off the track.

Many have spoken about his willingness to help quietly, without seeking attention, whether through charitable donations, volunteer work, or personal outreach to those in need.

As the NASCAR community prepares to gather in remembrance, the focus remains on celebrating the lives of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and the values they embodied.

While their loss has left an immeasurable void, those closest to them hope the upcoming celebration of life will serve as a reflection of love, service, and compassion that defined the Biffle family and will continue to inspire those they leave behind.