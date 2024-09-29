Kaulig Racing struggled to find the right balance for the #97 Chevrolet Camaro on the one-and-a-half-mile oval.

Countless changes were made to get van Gisbergen comfortable but most swings left the New Zealander struggling with corner entry oversteer, mid-corner understeer, and corner exit oversteer.

At one point, he labelled his car “undriveable” with “zero grip” to play with.

Having qualified 22nd, van Gisbergen never threatened the top 10 on pace across the first two stages. He wound up 23rd at the end of Stage 1 and 20th by Stage 2.

In an attempt to get van Gisbergen competitive, the team took a big swing at tyre pressures during Stage 2 to match the leading Chevrolets.

That proved to be one in a handful of missteps. During the Stage 2 break, the team pitted just to take air out of the tyres.

“I don’t know what you need to do, but f***ing start again,” he told his crew chief Kevin Walter midway through the 200-lapper.

“Oh my god. Sorry, it’s hard to be positive, but we are so far off.”

During the final round of pit stops, van Gisbergen was given a massive free kick when a rogue tyre made its way onto the infield and brought the full course caution.

The #97 ran long and was able to avoid making a green flag pit stop. Under yellow, van Gisbergen pitted for the final time with just over 50 laps to go.

“Let’s reset,” van Gisbergen chimed over the radio.

Van Gisbergen restarted 11th and lost places initially, complaining that his long list of issues had only gotten worse.

However, as the laps wore down and van Gisbergen found speed on the high line, his tyre advantage by pitting later began to pay dividends.

One by one, van Gisbergen began picking off cars and matched the pace of the race leaders.

With two laps to go, van Gisbergen rose to eighth with a pass on Jesse Love, letting out a “woo hoo” along the way.

“Good recovery, thanks guys,” said van Gisbergen as he took the chequered flag in eighth.

“Thanks for sticking with it. Good job not giving up there Kevin. Awesome.”

Van Gisbergen’s eighth place finish represents a strong start to the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, putting him eight points above the cut-off line.

The 200-lap race was won by Aric Almirola who put a late race pass on Cole Custer to win by 0.660s. Chandler Smith led the most laps but faded in the final stage to finish third.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves to Talladega Speedway on October 6.

Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway

Pos Num Driver Laps Diff 1 20 Aric Almirola (P) 200 2 0 Cole Custer (P) 200 0.660 3 81 Chandler Smith (P) 200 4.588 4 88 Connor Zilisch 200 7.426 5 18 Sheldon Creed (P) 200 13.407 6 9 Brandon Jones 200 14.757 7 21 Austin Hill (P) 200 15.657 8 97 Shane Van Gisbergen (P) 200 17.663 9 2 Jesse Love (P) 200 18.198 10 98 Riley Herbst (P) 200 20.611 11 11 Josh Williams 200 21.100 12 48 Parker Kligerman (P) 200 22.154 13 1 Sam Mayer (P) 200 22.945 14 38 Matt DiBenedetto 200 22.958 15 5 Anthony Alfredo 200 26.998 16 39 Ryan Sieg 200 31.461 17 16 AJ Allmendinger (P) 199 1 lap 18 44 Brennan Poole 199 1 lap 19 43 Ryan Ellis 199 1 lap 20 14 JJ Yeley 199 1 lap 21 31 Parker Retzlaff 199 1 lap 22 8 Sammy Smith (P) 199 1 lap 23 27 Jeb Burton 198 2 laps 24 28 Kyle Sieg 198 2 laps 25 42 Leland Honeyman 198 2 laps 26 91 Kyle Weatherman 197 3 laps 27 51 Jeremy Clements 197 3 laps 28 29 Blaine Perkins 197 3 laps 29 74 Ryan Vargas 196 4 laps 30 7 Patrick Emerling 196 4 laps 31 26 Corey Heim 195 5 laps 32 35 Joey Gase 194 6 laps 33 15 Logan Bearden 190 10 laps 34 10 Daniel Dye 189 11 laps 35 92 Dawson Cram 174 26 laps 36 7 Justin Allgaier (P) 73 127 laps 37 45 Brad Perez 61 139 laps 38 19 Taylor Gray 45 155 laps

(P) – Playoff driver