The Lismore local will drive for F.A.S.T Auto Racing, which has an affiliation with the Howe Racing squad which fielded him for a full campaign in the series in 2023 and supplies chassis to a number of teams on the grid.

The Mid-Ohio outing is a cameo for now, with Herne having returned home and now looking to turn his car racing exploits into a business.

Last year, he lived with the Howe family, worked at their factory, and helped to develop their 2023 and 2024 TA2 cars, while also racing.

“I've been speaking with the Howes all year, mostly on a personal level,” explained Herne.

While I was over there, I lived with them so we built a very close relationship, but obviously I always had the want to go and race with them again.

“I was working on my car last week in Lismore when I got the text saying we had finally got things ticked off, I booked the first flight out the next day so I could come and do some laps on the Howe's skid pan and here we are.

“We're partnering up with F.A.S.T Auto Racing owned by Adrian Wlostowski, who I got to know across 2023 and he's a big supporter of the Howe chassis over here in America.

“It's crazy how different the cars are in America, especially since I've been working on my own car in Australia, I've come to understand what I'm really looking at more.

“It's a different set of rules, they handle quite differently with a radial Pirelli tyre and all the under-chassis aero. Our cars in Australia are more comparable to the 2015 cars, it's just a constant development race in America.”

Mid-Ohio was one of Herne's better tracks in 2023, having charged to sixth after a subpar qualifying performance.

However, the competition has stepped up in 2024.

“Mid-Ohio was the track we had our eye on all year, mostly given its nature,” he added.

“The Howe cars are really strong at the tighter tracks, and with all the quick direction changes the track really suits the chassis.

“The Series itself has changed a lot since I was here even last year. Majority of the top teams are in the wind tunnel and on shaker rigs now, where last year it was really just starting to come into that phase.

“So it's definitely a lot more competitive from an engineering standpoint, but from what I've seen of the Howe chassis and the Howe crew, and even driving with them last year, we'll be strong, I have no doubts.

“I didn't get to tick off a win last year and it's the only category I've competed in and haven't got a win in yet, and that's bugged me quite a bit, so I really want to get that ticked off.

“I want to enjoy it though, last year I probably should have taken more time for that, so I'm definitely going in with a different mindset this time and more relaxed.”

Herne will drive the #15 Chevrolet Camaro backed by Owosso Speedway, a short track in Michigan.

Action at Mid-Ohio takes place from June 20-23.