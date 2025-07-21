Strong fields are locked in across all three classes for round four of the 2025 season, with seven manufacturers represented and one-hour races scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.
The championship enters its second half with several new entries expected to shake up the order.
The Silver class features eight entries, led by Method Motorsport’s McLaren pairing of Tom Hayman and Max Geoghegan. Just six points behind are George Miedecke and Rylan Gray in the Miedecke Motorsport Ford Mustang, with BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Audi also in the hunt.
Silver-Am again boasts 10 entries, including race debutant Jay Murray alongside father Nathan in a McElrea Racing BMW, and the returning Matthew McCutcheon with Tony Quinn in a Keltic Racing Toyota GR Supra.
Ford Mustangs dominate the class, with Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall of Gomersall Motorsport and DA Campbell Transport’s Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell continuing their title fight.
The Am class also features 10 cars, highlighted by the return of John Nikolovski to a three-car AR Nineteen Motorsport effort.
While Mercedes-AMG makes up the bulk of the field, BMW and Porsche entries currently lead the standings, with Jacob and Peter Lawrence (BMW) and Shane Smollen (Porsche) among the title contenders.
Track action begins Friday with practice and pre-qualifying, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, and Race 2 on Sunday.
The weekend will be shown live in Australia on 7plus, while international viewers can tune in via the GT World YouTube channel.
|#
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make / Model
|Class
|1
|Method Motorsport
|Shane Smollen
|–
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|3
|Thunder Buddies Racing / TekworkX
|Ryder Quinn
|Stevan Jakic
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Jay Murray
|Nathan Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Silver-Am
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas
|Tim Berryman
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|12
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|John Nikolovski
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am
|17
|Love Racing TSM
|Bailey Love
|Rob Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|19
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Mark Griffith
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|20
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Jamie Arratoon
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|21
|99motorsport / Hansa Equipment
|Marcus LaDelle
|Jarrod Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Am
|22
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Cody Burcher
|Tim Leahey
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver
|23
|Buckby Motorsport
|Lachlan Dalton
|Benjamin Newman
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver-Am
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Nathan Morcom
|Loclan Hennock
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman
|Max Geoghegan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|27
|Multispares Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ryan Hansford
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|32
|Randall Racing
|Jacob Lawrence
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|35
|Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimaxx
|George Miedecke
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri
|–
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Daniel Price
|Audi R8 GT4
|Silver
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Jack Wallis
|Adam Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|71
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|75
|Tufflift Racing TSM
|Zac Soutar
|Glenn Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|87
|JGI Triple Eight Racing
|Summer Rintoule
|Jarrod Hughes
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver
|101
|Keltic Racing
|Matthew McCutcheon
|Tony Quinn
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Cameron Crick
|Dean Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|210
|TekworkX Motorsport / ZW Racing
|Nash Morris
|Zoe Woods
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver
|777
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
