Strong fields are locked in across all three classes for round four of the 2025 season, with seven manufacturers represented and one-hour races scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

The championship enters its second half with several new entries expected to shake up the order.

The Silver class features eight entries, led by Method Motorsport’s McLaren pairing of Tom Hayman and Max Geoghegan. Just six points behind are George Miedecke and Rylan Gray in the Miedecke Motorsport Ford Mustang, with BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Audi also in the hunt.

Silver-Am again boasts 10 entries, including race debutant Jay Murray alongside father Nathan in a McElrea Racing BMW, and the returning Matthew McCutcheon with Tony Quinn in a Keltic Racing Toyota GR Supra.

Ford Mustangs dominate the class, with Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall of Gomersall Motorsport and DA Campbell Transport’s Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell continuing their title fight.

The Am class also features 10 cars, highlighted by the return of John Nikolovski to a three-car AR Nineteen Motorsport effort.

While Mercedes-AMG makes up the bulk of the field, BMW and Porsche entries currently lead the standings, with Jacob and Peter Lawrence (BMW) and Shane Smollen (Porsche) among the title contenders.

Track action begins Friday with practice and pre-qualifying, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, and Race 2 on Sunday.

The weekend will be shown live in Australia on 7plus, while international viewers can tune in via the GT World YouTube channel.