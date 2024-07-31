Ex-Mercedes squad Volante Rosso has made a mid-season switch to Aston Martin, with its ex-IMSA Vantage GT3 set to debut at this weekend's Queensland Raceway round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

The Vantage, which will upgraded to latest evolution spec later this year, will be raced by experience GT driver Ben Porter and teenage sensation Alex Gardner, who steps up from Radicals.

The car was formally unveiled on the Gold Coast this evening, sporting Aston Martin Racing signage as part of a factory tie-up with Volante Rosso.

The GT World Challenge Australia field will hit Queensland Raceway for the first time on Friday for practice at 10:50am local time.