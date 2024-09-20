The Platinum Partnership will see Coates feature prominently across Speedcafe’s site and provide the brand with opportunities for customer experiences such as Speedcafe track days and networking events.

Coates has been a leading force in Australian industry for nearly 140 years, providing end-to-end solutions that include both equipment hire and specialist services in Engineering Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Power & HVAC for customers in construction, mining, heavy industry, manufacturing and major events.

Coates is a well-known name in motorsport too, having partnered with Supercars for 24 years and sponsored Walkinshaw Andretti United, one of the most famous motor racing teams in Australia.

As the Official Equipment Hire Provider of Supercars, Coates supplies the equipment required to set-up and run world-class motorsport events across Australia.

Coates is also a long-standing partner of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, supplying a range of equipment for the build of the Formula 1 and MotoGP tracks and surrounding areas, as well as equipment such as temporary power, traffic management and portable buildings to run the events.

That support for motor racing will now expand with this new partnership with Speedcafe.

“Our partnership with Speedcafe is a natural extension of our longstanding support for motorsport, a sport that both benefits communities around Australia and resonates with our customers and our team,” said Stephen Cowan, Chief Commercial Officer at Coates.

“This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to supporting motorsport in Australia but also allows us to connect with fans across the country and increase awareness of our iconic brand.”

Speedcafe has positioned itself as an industry leader when it comes to motorsport news and content. It is recognised as arguably the leading independent motorsport news source across the world and strives to complement its market-leading Australian content with global leading coverage of categories such as Formula 1, MotoGP, IndyCar and other international categories, while also retaining its Australian roots.

Speedcafe’s managing director Karl Begg welcomed Coates to the Platinum Partner family.

“We love working with companies that support motorsport and there is no questioning the commitment to it from Coates,” said Begg.

“The team at Coates is as passionate about motorsport as we are and that filters down through their 2000 employees and through their support of the sport, whether as team sponsors or where you see the familiar logo at the major events around Australia.

“We’re excited about this partnership and we can’t wait to bring it to life.”

ABOUT COATES

Coates, part of Seven Group Holdings (ASX: SVW), is Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, operating across a range of markets including engineering, mining and resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and major events. Coates celebrates 139 years of commitment to supporting their customers who help build Australia. With a national footprint of over 145 branches and 2,000 highly skilled employees, Coates provides expert equipment solutions for nearly 16,000 customers. This includes end-to-end solutions for temporary works, traffic management, water management, industrial shutdowns, maintenance, power and HVAC, and events.