The award-winning journalist returns to Speedcafe, the publication that gave him his start in motorsport before he rose through the ranks to become editor.

He then spent time as editor of Supercars.com and Head of Content – Publications at V8 Sleuth before deciding to return to Speedcafe in a newly-created leadership role.

The move means Bartholomaeus will once again team up with Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen, the pair having hosted the award-winning Motorsport News podcast from 2021 to 2023.

Bartholomaeus joins a formidable Speedcafe editorial team led by van Leeuwen and featuring News Editor Simon Chapman, F1 Editor Mat Coch and National Editor Garry O'Brien.

“It's an exciting time to rejoin the Speedcafe family as the brand continues to invest in motorsport journalism and content across an increasing number of platforms,” said Bartholomaeus.

“I look forward to working with the great team that has been put in place, dedicated to connecting the fans to the sport while serving as an important resource for the industry.”

Van Leeuwen welcomed another high profile addition to the Speedcafe editorial team.

“What an incredibly exciting time for Speedcafe,” he said. “Bringing Stefan on board ensures we have the strongest editorial line-up in the industry.

“It's no secret I've long been an admirer of his work as a journalist and of his deep understanding of both the motorsport and publishing industries.

“I can't think of anybody better to help me lead this fantastic team of journalists and content creators.”