The award, which is backed by Harvey Norman, is in the Stars of Tourism category and sponsored by Experience Gold Coast.

Napier is deserved of the nomination in an industry which is dominated by men and has worked hard to gain respect in her field.

“When I was new to the industry and I was learning, I’d be sitting at a table and I wouldn’t be acknowledged,” she said.

“At first, people would ring [Norwell Motorplex] and they wouldn’t want to speak to me, they’d want to speak to Paul Morris because he’s won Bathurst, he’s got the credentials.

“I’ve had to earn my stripes in this position that I’m in, and now people ring him asking for me and I’ve been able earn that respect on my own.”

The Norwell Motorplex driver training centre is situated 25mins from the Gold Coast and facilitates a variety of driver experiences, corporate events, advanced driver coaching and training programs.

The complex has a 2.1km track circuit, skid pan, four-wheel-drive track, mechanical turntable, conference facility and workshop. There is a fleet of vehicles for tuition for beginners through to advance along with a host of professional race drivers.

Napier said she is extremely passionate about tourism and bringing visitors to the Gold Coast.

“We have been the chosen facility to launch vehicles, so these car manufacturers fly people in from all over Australia, New Zealand, and even we had people from China and Thailand.

“People get flown here to get their first opinions on the GWM car and what these people do is they fly their families in so they’re having a holiday and a vacation on the Gold Coast while they’re having a car launch here at Norwell.

“It’s bringing all these businesses that wouldn’t come to the Gold Coast unless our venue was here. “An example of that was Sony this year did their new camera launch with all their influences; they booked out the whole QT for five nights.

“Usually, they go overseas for this event, but they came because they wanted to tick off motorsport.”

“I just feel really, really grateful for the acknowledgment more than anything … to be recognised and be part of an all-female group is really special, I’m really touched,” she concluded.

Nominations have closed for the 12 categories in the awards and the gala presentation night on November 16 at the Star Gold Coast.