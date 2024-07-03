The #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will enjoy primary sponsorship from fast food chain Wendy's, which also appeared on van Gisbergen's cars at Talladega in April.

This time around, his Cup entry is being used to publicise its Saucy Nuggs range, with nuggets and an orange dripping sauce look on the New Zealander's Camaro.

Van Gisbergen is back on double duty this weekend, with his #97 Chevrolet sporting its regular WeatherTech hues in the Xfinity Series.

A total of 43 cars have been entered in the Xfinity Series field for Chicago, meaning five will fail to qualify.

Among the notables is last weekend's Cup Series race winner, Team Penske's Joey Logano, who takes over the #15 AM Racing Ford after Hailie Deegan was benched.

Van Gisbergen will face competition from team-mate and fellow road course specialist AJ Allmendinger in both the Xfinity and Cup races, with Kaulig Racing again adding the #13 Camaro to its #16 and #31 entries, the latter of which is piloted by Daniel Hemric.

The New Zealander was a virtual unknown to NASCAR when he arrived at Chicago last year, but made a name for himself by becoming the first debut Cup Series race winner in six decades.

Barely more than two months later, a new career in the United States was confirmed, with van Gisbergen currently slated for 42 stock car races this year (the full, 33-race Xfinity season, eight in Cup, and the ARCA Daytona race in February).

Action starts on Saturday ET/Sunday AEST with Xfinity Practice from 10:00 ET/00:00 AEST, Xfinity Qualifying at 11:00 ET/01:00 AEST, Cup Practice at 12:30 ET/02:30 AEST, Cup Qualifying at 13:30 ET/03:30 AEST, and the Xfinity Race at 15:30 ET/05:30 AEST.