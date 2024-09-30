The Australian’s appointment comes after the satellite Husqvarna and GasGas teams, the latter he drove for, were shuttered.

Sanders, for all intents and purposes, has been a KTM rider since 2020 when he signed with the Austrian manufacturer. This year marks his second stint at the factory team after riding under the GasGas banner.

KTM has consolidated its line-up this year after it dropped two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price and Sam Sunderland retired.

Last year’s FIM World Rally-Raid champion Luciano Benavides of Argentina is also a new arrival at KTM alongside Kevin Benavides.

“It’s been a long break since Argentina, and we are super motivated to race the Rallye du Maroc,” said Sanders.

“It’s been three years since the last time I raced the event, and I managed to get on the podium then, so I’m hoping to do the same again this year.

“It’s really exciting to be back in the KTM colours and I want to do their hard work justice.

“It’s great working with the Benavides brothers and I’m sure we’ll be a close-knit team.

“This rally always serves as great preparation for Dakar as the terrain is so similar.

“I’m really excited to get back out there and hopefully bring home a trophy.”

Rallye du Maroc, the final round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, gets underway on October 6 and concludes on October 11.

The team will be without Kevin Benavides who is recovering from a wrist injury suffered during testing in the United States.

It’s the second significant injury for Benavides after breaking his femur in February.

“It’s been a challenging year for the team, but we have been working hard all season to be ready for the Rallye du Maroc as it is the best preparation for Dakar,” said team manager Andreas Hölzl.

“We are confident in the new team, especially with everyone in orange. Unfortunately, we are still missing Kevin, but with Luciano, last year’s world champion, and Daniel, a super strong desert rider, we believe it will work out well in Morocco. We’re excited to get racing again.”