Price will be part of Team Australia, which includes Supercars champions Jamie Whincup and Will Brown as well as off-road champion Molly Taylor. Final pairings are to be confirmed.

Set to take place at Accor Stadium on March 7-8, the 2025 edition of the arena event is the first time Race Of Champions has been held in Australia.

Price’s confirmation comes on the eve of this year’s Dakar Rally where Price will race a Toyota HiLux with Sam Sunderland from January 3-17.

Featured Videos

“We have been flat out getting everything together for Dakar and I received a call from Fredrik (Johnsson) out of the blue about being a part of the Race Of Champions,” said Price.

“ROC is such a cool event and to be a part of the first version in Australia is pretty exciting to be honest and something to look forward to.

“We have our heads down making sure we head to Dakar as prepared as we possibly can be in what will be our first attempt in a car.

“It is nice to know that once we have Dakar behind us we will be returning home to join Jamie (Whincup), Will (Brown) and Molly (Taylor) as part of Team Australia and going up against some of the best in the world.”

Price is Australia’s most successful off-road racer with a slew of titles including two Dakar Rally wins, nine Finke Desert Race wins, and an FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship win.

Price remains the only athlete to have won the Finke Desert Race on two and four wheels.

“Toby Price is one of the toughest competitors we have ever seen in any form of world motorsport,” said Race Of Champions co-founder Frederik Johnsson.

“His incredible stamina and the pain threshold he has displayed to win Dakar, not once, but twice, is stuff of legend.

“The Australian fans seem to have really embraced him over the years because of his no-nonsense approach and his ability and willingness to give his time to them.

“He has proven himself on two wheels and four and I am sure he will be super competitive in front of the home crowd at Accor Stadium.

“We wish him the best possible start of the year in the Dakar this month and look forward to seeing him fresh and ready to go in Sydney – a long way from the Saudi sand dunes.”

Internationals confirmed for the event include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Travis Pastrana, Mick Schumacher, Johan Kristoffersson and Hayden Paddon.

More star signings from Formula 1, Supercars, Le Mans, Nascar, World Rally and Rally X are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au and start from just $49 per person.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)

Toby Price (Australia)