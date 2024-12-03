Price and co-driver Sam Sunderland will race a ute prepared by Overdrive Racing in the T1+ Class.

Price and Sunderland completed their first test on Tuesday ahead of the rally, which begins on January 3 and concludes on January 17.

The two-wheel champion recently made the switch to four-wheel off-road racing – and next year’s Dakar Rally will be the first in a ute after 10 years on motorbikes.

“Today has been a little surreal, to be honest,” said Price.

“This has been such a long time in the making, and to finally see it all come together is truly amazing.

“It’s really exciting to reveal the car to the world and showcase the incredible partners supporting us.

“Day one testing Overdrive’s Toyota Hilux has been fantastic and we’ve learned so much already.

“For me, it’s been about understanding the car, and for Sam, it’s been about getting a feel for the navigation side and what this journey will truly be like.

“A huge thank you to all the partners on board, it genuinely means the world to me and I hope we can make everyone proud.”

Sunderland has contested every Dakar Rally bar once since his 2012 debut.

Like Price, Sunderland has never contested the event in cars and 2025 will be an even bigger jump as he turns from rider to navigator.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see everything come to life after months of back-and-forth emails and WhatsApp messages to piece it all together,” said Sunderland.

“Seeing it in real life is such a special moment and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped get us to the start line of the Dakar Rally.

“We’re determined to reward the confidence and belief they’ve placed in us.

“We’re coming into our first Dakar without a real gauge of where we stand, but after spending a day alongside Toby, it only makes the journey ahead even more exciting.”

The team is being supported by Black Rock Motor Resort, a project that will see a 252-hectare site transformed into a motorsport playground/

The site includes a 5.2km circuit crafted by world-famous Formula 1 designer Herman Tilke.