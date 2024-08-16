Clay Osborne edged out Brock Gilchrist by 0.99s for his maiden Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia pole position.

The top spot swapped six times with points leader Oscar Targett, Gilchrist and then Osborne each taking turns at the top of the timing screen.

Osborne's 51.9828s is a qualifying record for Porsches at Symmons Plains and the second quickest ever Cup Car lap of the 2.41km after Gilchrist went marginally quicker in the second practice session.

Targett finished qualifying third, ahead of Ayrton Hodson, Caleb Sumich and Conor Somers in a noteworthy return. His car underwent a ground-up rebuild of his car after a spectacular Townsville rollover.

Jake Santalucia was next from Tyler Greenbury as Andrew Georgiadis grabbed the top spot in Pro-Am and qualifying 10th outright. Second in Pro-Am Eric Constantinidis from Jonathan Glicksten and John Papantoniou.

Despite a red flag midway through qualifying, Kody Garland took pole position for Race 1 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series fifth round.

He was able to go faster than he did in practice edged out series points leader Joel Heinrich by 0.115s. Rookie Cup leader Mason Harvey was third just 0.250s off the pace.

Brandon Madden and Cody Brewczynski were next while Reece Chapman, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Corish, Jordan Freestone, Gold Cup points leader Scott Dornan completed the top 10.

After Daniel Frougas (Mygale) topped Practice 1 and Jack Bussey (Spectrum) headed P2, it was Kobi Williams (Spectrum) who will be on pole for Race 1 after he was the fastest qualifier.

In the session where the top 10 were covered by 0.65s, Spectrum drivers will occupy the front two grid rows with Harrison Sellars and points leader Eddy Beswick third and fourth.

Behind them will be Lachlan Evennett (Mygale), Joe Fawcett and Cody Maynes-Rutty in Spectrums, Liam Loiacono (Mygale), Matt Holmes (Spectrum) and Logan Eveleigh).

The local Sparco Tassie Tin Tops saw Josh Barwick in his Nissan Skyline pull a blazing 51.6681s lap to be fastest in qualifying. He finished well ahead of Ben Purtell (Nissan 180SX0), Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Charlie Williscroft (Pontiac), Chris Boyd (Skyline) and Honni Pitt (Lotus Exige)