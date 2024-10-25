Webber, together with his wife Ann, manages Piastri and has played an instrumental role for the young Melburnian.

In his second year of Formula 1, Piastri has emerged as one of the sport’s superstars.

The McLaren driver is already a two-time race winner and has received wide praise for his maturity, ability, and calmness behind the wheel.

He’s also proved a loyal team player when requested on occasion.

However, Marko started the rumour mill turning by claiming Webber had been in contact, implying the Australian was looking to make a move from McLaren.

Speaking with F1-Insider, Marko is quoted saying” “Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation.”

Piastri has played a key part in McLaren’s rise to the top of the constructors’ championship alongside team-mate Lando Norris.

Both Piastri and Norris have contributed significantly to the team’s points haul, which comes in stark contrast to Red Bull Racing.

There, Max Verstappen has scored the lion’s share of the team’s points as Sergio Perez has struggled for much of the season.

That has brought with it constant speculation surrounding his future with doubts remaining over his position within the squad for 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson have all been flagged as potential replacements for the Mexican at various points.

Rookie sensation Franco Colapinto has also been touted as a potential target for Red Bull as a result of his hugely impressive stint with Williams.

Piastri is simply the latest to be linked with a switch to Milton Keynes.

“Definitely not,” the 23-year-old asserted when asked about the possibility of joining Red Bull.

“I’m very happy where I am. I’m under contract for the next two years after this, and I’m certainly not looking to go elsewhere.

“It wouldn’t be a week in F1 without some comments from Helmut.”

Red Bull finds itself in a precarious position as it looks for a more competitive alternative to Perez, while also looking slightly further down the road to cover the potential of a Verstappen exit, too.

There have long been suggestions Verstappen could leave the squad at the end of next season – be that for a new team or simply to walk away from F1.

If that were to happen it would leave something of a vacuum at the top of Red Bull’s driver roster.

The move to replace Ricciardo with Lawson was made with an eye on that possibility, with links to other emerging talents therefore also logical.

Singling out Piastri specifically can be viewed against a different light too, as the championship scrap between McLaren and Red Bull Racing escalates.

In the United States last weekend, that tussle became increasingly political with salvos fired from both camps.

McLaren boss Zak Brown was not shy in questioning the legality of Red Bull’s ride height adjustment mechanism, while Christian Horner returned serve by noting McLaren has been asked to change its rear wings by the FIA.

It was an attempt on both sides to destabilise their rival, with Marko’s comments regarding Piastri perhaps best viewed as another example of that approach.

McLaren heads into the Mexico City Grand Prix leading the constructors’ championship by 40 points with five rounds remaining.