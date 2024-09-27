Ricciardo’s F1 future was confirmed on Thursday evening, with Liam Lawson set to replace the Australian at RB for the balance of 2024.

It ends a career that netted eight wins from 257 starts and sees the West Aussie leave the sport as one of its most popular characters.

Following confirmation of Ricciardo’s fate, colleagues, rivals, and even former bosses paid tribute to the 35-year-old via social media.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner thanked his former driver for the wins and added that he “will leave an indelible legacy on the team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole.”

Zak Brown also reminisced of Ricciardo’s race-winning prowess, describing his 2021 Italian Grand Prix success as “one of the best moments of my life, and I have the tattoo to prove it!”

Alpine (Renault), Williams, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton (“I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross…”, and even FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also took time to thank the departing 35-year-old.

Ricciardo himself posted on social media, dubbing his career a “wild and wonderful journey,” alongside an image of him walking away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

Daniel, you’re one of a kind. A supremely quick driver and an awesome person to be around. Your win in Monza will forever be etched into McLaren’s history. It was one of the best moments of my life, and I have the tattoo to prove it! I know that day meant a lot to you, too.… pic.twitter.com/4pHl3EOImG — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) September 26, 2024

F1 won’t be the same without you, mate. All the best on the next adventure, Ricciardo Daniel. 🍯🦡 pic.twitter.com/vkypFbZRp5 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 26, 2024

The grid won’t be the same without you @danielricciardo 🫶🍯 pic.twitter.com/z5HJQjCT2C — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 26, 2024

Always part of our team’s history. Thanks for the good times DR, you’ll be missed 💙 pic.twitter.com/BaKqLV6Djg — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@mohammed.ben.sulayem)