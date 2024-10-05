Unbeaten in the last two rounds, the Queenslander added to his tally with the first race win of Round 5 at Winton Motor Raceway today.

With light rain falling, he converted pole position a 1.8s victory over Geoff Connell who was just able to hold off Rob Boaden for second place by 0.34s.

Ivan Vantagiato placed in fourth position, only 0.5s clear of Steve Devjak. Diesel Thomas, Ayrton Fillipi, Thomas Derwent, Victorian Liam Hall and Joshua Thomas. All the record 22 starters finished; a record number of cars for the category.

The race came one day after Formula RX8 and the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series inked a four-year contract, which will see the one-make Mazda RX8 category remain on the undercard until the end of 2028.

This year was the Formula RX8s and with grid sizes increasing, the decision was made by both parties to sign a multi-year deal.

“We at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series are delighted to put pen to paper and extend our partnership with Formula RX8 until the end of 2028,” said Carolyn Oldano, Corporate Partnerships and Events Manager at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

“We see great value in having Formula RX8 as a part of our series. Formula RX8 is such a well-run category, they’ve got competitions, they’ve got great sponsors, and they’re really promoting themselves well.

“A big thumbs up to Stacy Vickers, Justin Lewis, Ivan Vantagiato and the whole team, they’re doing a tremendous job. Hard to believe the series is in its first full year.”

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series has great reach, it is not only shown on Fox Sports and Kayo, but also live and free on free-to-air TV with SBS, and on the Super Series YouTube channel.

“It’s very, very important signing with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series until the end of 2028, especially as a brand-new category this year,” Vantagiato said.

“The mission we have is to support local talent and give them the best exposure possible, while trying to keep costs down. Being on the Super Series bill ticks all of those boxes, it was a very important deal to give drivers and teams the confidence that we’re here to stay, and that they can grow with us.”