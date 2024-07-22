Piastri became the latest Aussie to join the list of official grand prix winners in Budapest, triumphing in what turned into a tense one-two for the McLaren team.

The tension was due to a team orders scrap after Lando Norris was temporarily allowed to get ahead of Piastri to protect his second place.

Piastri marked the breakthrough win in his typical calm, collected style during the post-race celebrations and media commitments – something that didn't come as a surprise to his mother.

Nicole Piastri has earned a kind of cult status since her son debuted in F1 with her X account boasting more than 100,000 followers.

She appeared on Melbourne radio just hours after the win, where she was asked about Piastri's measured reaction.

“It takes a lot to get Oscar going,” she told Jase and Lauren on Nova 100. “I'm sure he will [celebrate]. But he's, by nature, painfully reserved. Not like his mother…”

Nicole also spoke about the hard yards her son had put in on the way to his first grand prix win.

“I don't think it's kicked in yet,” she said. “It's still hard to kind of believe that that's my kid on the TV now.

“I'm just, it's just… he's worked really hard, he sacrificed a lot. He deserves it.

“I'm just really, really happy for him.”