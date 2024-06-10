Like team-mate Cameron Hill's car, the #10 Bendix Camaro features a design by Wadawurrung country artist Billy-Jay O'Toole.

It highlights Bendix's commitment to honouring First Nations culture, with meeting places on the painting shown as a sign of journeying, representing the different locations Bendix gets to see through Supercars racing.

Eucalyptus show Bendix's passage on country, to welcome and cleanse all while they are on country, while birds behind the wheel arches on either side have particular symbolism on Wadawurrung Country (modern-day Geelong).

Pawan, the magpie, sang to the first sunrise on Wadawurrung Country, while Waa, the crow, is the protector of those lands.

“Stoked to finally be able to show everyone our Bendix Indigenous livery for Darwin,” said Percat.

“It's always an exciting round with all the special liveries celebrating First Nations culture, and the team at Bendix and MSR have done a fantastic job with Car #10.

“It's also a round with some good history after last year's win for MSR and my podium in 2017, so hopefully we can walk away with some Didgeridoos [trophies] this year.”

O'Toole remarked, “I'm thrilled to have partnered with Bendix to develop this unique artwork that celebrates Bendix's relationship with Wadawurrung Country.

“The story has strong local elements and also highlights Bendix's commitment to honouring First Nations culture.

“I can't wait to see the artwork on the Bendix Racing Camaro on track in Darwin.”

The Darwin Triple Crown starts this Friday at Hidden Valley.