Nick Percat’s JND kart racing team will go from rainbow to red next season as the Supercars front-runner announces a new arrangement with BirelART – part owned by Nicolas Todt – son of former FIA President and Ferrari boss, Jean.

A significant move will see Percat’s Championship winning brand – with Daniel Rochford and Jake Spencer – colour red, the first major movement for BirelART outside of its factory importer – Michael Patrizi’s Patrizicorse – which currently has the majority share on kart tyre import to Australia through the LeCont brand.

The squad will be known as BirelART by JND, coinciding with a relocation to Queensland over

the off-season.

“I think it’s a very good opportunity for the JND team to be associated with a major karting

manufacturer and one that has great distribution, product knowledge, and customer support

here in Australia,” said Percat.

“The support from Ronni Sala at BirelART and Michael Patrizi at Patrizicorse has been great.”

“With Nick and his team from JND joining Michael and his team from BirelART Racing Australia,

brings a wealth of knowledge for our customers unrivaled down under,” said Michael himself.

“Over the years Patrizicorse has done a great job promoting the BirelART brand, between

Michael’s team and Nick working together we are sure to see even greater results across all

categories.”