Changes made to the two cars under parc ferme have necessitated their removal from the grid.

It will leave just 18 cars lined up on track, headed by Lando Norris and George Russell, for the 19-lap Sprint.

Perez endured a dismal Sprint Qualifying session on Friday as he was eliminated at the end of Qualifying 1.

He was set to start just 16th before Red Bull Racing elected to make suspension changes to his car.

Colapinto also struggled and was poised to line up 20th and last on the grid.

Similarly, Williams elected to change the set-up of his car under parc ferme conditions, which necessitated the pit lane start.

“Changes to the set up of the suspension have been made on car numbers 11 and 43,” FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted in a report referring the matter to the stewards.

“Therefore these cars should now be required to start the Sprint from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 b) of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

The Qatar GP Sprint begins at 17:00 local time (01:00 AEDT Sunday).

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Grid