The tragic death was confirmed this evening by Tarmac Events WA, the organiser of the Shannons Mid-Year Rallysprint at the Motorplex.

Tarmac Events WA shared a social media post of the Australian Auto Sport Alliance which flagged that a serious incident had occurred, with confirmation that a person involved had been killed.

“We can confirm that there was a fatality at the Rallysprints today,” read the post.

“Our condolences go out to the family. We can't imagine what they are going through.

“We will now wait for the results of a full investigation by the Police and the Australian Auto Sport Alliance (AASA).”

Further details, including the identity of the deceased, are not yet available.