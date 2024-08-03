As revealed by Speedcafe, there have been discussions between series management and at least one Trans Am team about luring the superstar Kiwis to the series.

The plan was to offer both a seat for the season finale at the VAILO Adelaide 500 in what would have been a huge coup for Trans Am racing in Australia.

However it appears the plan has stalled, with both the team linked to the plan, Dream Racing, and Australian Racing Group each suggesting the other needs to make the approach.

Further complicating the issue is advice that van Gisbergen has a personal post-season commitment in Charlotte.

While now hugely unlikely to happen, Dream Racing boss Craig Scutella did confirm he would free up a car should either driver want to come and race.

“The opportunity to have Shane and Scotty racing in the ARG Trans Am series would be phenomenal, be great for the brand, for them as ambassadors for motor racing here in Australia,” he told Speedcafe.

“The whole pit lane here would be supportive of the idea.

“I believe there has or will be discussion with one of them, but it needs to be seen what happens after that. If the opportunity did occur I would free up one of our Chevrolet Camaros for either Shane or Scotty, absolutely.”

ARG's Liam Curkpatrick confirmed that the plan had to actioned by a team, not series management, with his understanding that it was now unlikely to happen.

“Any team is welcome to do what it wants from a category point of view,” he said.

“From a category perspective we can't, but if a team wants to enter a driver, we will support that.

“From our point of view, would it be cool? Yeah, but it is not up to us and from what I understand, very unlikely.”