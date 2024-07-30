Speedcafe understands that an existing Trico Trans Am team has approached the two US-based stars about an Aussie cameo.

The proposition is a one-off appearance in the V8-powered series which returns to the Adelaide 500 undercard for the first time since 2020.

What is not known is whether either driver is seriously considering the offer, however the November 14-17 event does at least fall outside of the both the NASCAR and IndyCar seasons.

Should either of the former Supercars champions take up the offer, leniency regarding the new Adelaide eligibility rule would be required.

Australian Racing Group recently informed Trans Am competitors that they need to compete in two rounds of the national series to eligible for a spot on the Adelaide grid.

It's thought an exception would be granted for such high profile additions to the grid.

Should either, or both, of the star drivers decide to race at Adelaide it would add to what is shaping up as fascinating event in the South Aussie capital.

The SA Motorsport Board has already confirmed that Sprintcars and Supercross will form part of the event on drop-in tracks inside the main circuit precinct.

There is also expected to be a wildcard Supercars entry raced by a current NASCAR star, likely to be Kyle Busch.

The SAMB confirmed to Speedcafe that the van Gisbergen/McLaughlin Trans Am offer was on its radar.

“We were aware that the category was exploring the options,” said a spokesperson.

Van Gisbergen has shown interest in Trans Am in the past, twice almost racing in the series back in 2022.

The first attempt at the Bathurst 6 Hour was thwarted when he contracted COVID-19, before a second planned outing at Queensland Raceway was shut down by van Gisbergen's Supercars team Triple Eight.