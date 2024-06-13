Over the past three races, the Woking squad has proved the most prolific team, with Lando Norris winning in Miami while Piastri and Norris racked up podiums in Monaco and Canada respectively.

Norris' second place in Canada was McLaren's fifth successive podium, the team's best run in more than a decade.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has suggested his team will not be runaway victors this year as it was last, and predicts serious threats from both Ferrari and McLaren.

McLaren sits third in the constructors' championship with 212 points while Red Bull Racing heads the competition on 301.

“It'd be tough, definitely, but I think we're in the fight,” Piastri said of the prospect of McLaren mounting a title challenge.

“I think we scored the most points this weekend as a team, not by much, but it's definitely a really good result for us.

“We've both been very consistent in the last few weekends, and I think across some very different circuits; we've been strong at all of them.

“Still some things to tidy up, and we're talking about little things, but when you're fighting for championships, little things go a long way,” he added.

“It's going to be very tough and obviously Red Bull has got a bit of a head start.

“I don't know how far behind Ferrari we are now…

“I definitely think we're in the mix, but it'll be a big second half of the year to make it happen.”

McLaren has had both its drivers finish in the points in every race this season, the only team to have achieved that.

Piastri and Norris have also both completed every single racing lap in 2024.

A defining moment of the current campaign was the Miami Grand Prix, where McLaren delivered an upgrade package on a Sprint weekend that resulted in a race win.

More than that, it highlighted the potential in the current car, given Piastri was also highly competitive despite not having the full package.

Formula 1 heads next to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, where further developments are expected from McLaren.

“For the coming races, we will have some upgrades, but they won't be a single kind of big upgrade like we have seen over the last 12 months,” explained team boss Andrea Stella.

“This is more some individual components where we found a little bit of performance and rather than waiting to deploy everything together once ready we take it track side.

“So I won't say what but we will see some new stuff coming over the few coming races.”