Oscar Piastri heads into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix targeting victory as part of McLaren's bid to win the constructors' championship.

With nine races remaining, McLaren is 30 points behind Red Bull Racing, having closed in by 12 points in the Dutch Grand Prix.

An upgrade package in Zandvoort appeared another step forward for the Papaya squad which carries strong momentum into the Monza round.

As McLaren has closed in the teams' championship, Lando Norris has made inroads on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

He remains 70 points back from the Dutchman at the top of the standings; mathematically in contention if statistically unlikely.

That has prompted some to call for Piastri to work for Norris and help McLaren secure both titles.

However, the Australian feels it's too early to make that call given he too is mathematically in the hunt.

At 116 points back from Verstappen, he needs to outscore the Red Bull Racing driver by almost 13 points a race through to Abu Dhabi.

“I'm still going into the weekends to try and win the races,” Piastri affirmed.

“We are still behind in the constructors' championship and we want to make sure that we win that.

“My best contribution to that is by trying to win the race.

“The gap is still very big between Lando and Max, and even for myself – it's an even bigger to Max, but it's not impossible.”

McLaren employs a culture where it is expected the team's needs are put ahead of the individuals.

It was a stance that almost created a flashpoint in Hungary, when Norris was gifted track position to protect his second place from Lewis Hamilton.

He ultimately relinquished his position on that occasion, Piastri going on to win his first grand prix as a result, though a line was drawn in the same.

Even at that point, some criticised the team for not employing team orders.

Piastri still feels it's too early to drive in support of Norris now, he realises that the day may well come.

If that is to be the case, he insists that he would play the team game.

“We will take it on a case-by-case basis and every weekend, of course, if the gap gets significantly smaller and I'm not so much in the picture, then I'm aware that I could be called up to try and help out,” Piastri conceded.

“But I think with the gap how it is at the moment, it's still very, very early for that.

“And ultimately, I want to go out and win races as well.

“But I know that, if I do get called, then I'll be happy to help out.”