The Australian headed a McLaren one-two on Sunday at the Hungaroring to break his F1 duck in fine form.

He seized the race lead at the opening corner before a tense finale courtesy of team-mate Lando Norris' reluctance to obey team orders.

The Brit eventually did, making Piastri the fifth Australian to win a world championship grand prix.

His success prompted celebrations half a world a way from his mother, who confessed to shedding a year over her son's success.

In Hungary, the 23-year-old himself was stoic as he achieved one of his dreams.

“I'm not really the kind of person to get overly emotional,” he said when asked by Speedcafe what the victory meant.

“I don't think you're ever really going to see that from me.

“It's an incredible feeling. Like I said, it's something I've dreamed of since I was a kid.

“We've had a couple of opportunities through the last few races that we've come very close to.

“Now to make it happen is an incredible feeling.”

Speaking exclusively with Speedcafe recently, Piastri suggested victory would probably be quickly lost in the rush of the F1 season.

He's also confessed that victory in the Sprint in Qatar last year only sunk in post-season.

Speaking after his win in Hungary, Piastri suggested it will be a similar case with becoming a grand prix winner.

“Qatar last year, you know, that didn't fully sink in until probably the season ended and, I think with this, it will probably be a similar kind of feeling,” he admitted.

“It's just quite a cool feeling, but quite hard to, I guess, describe and know how to feel sometimes.”

On the podium, there was no excessive celebration or antics.

A week ago, he performed a shoey on stage in front of fans at Silverstone, but suggested he needs to find his own trademark.

“The shoey is Danny Ric's thing,” he said when Speedcafe asked if he'd celebrate in Australian style.

“I mean, I'm going to get roped into it because I'm an Aussie, but I don't know…

“I'll try and think of something new. I think that's gone and done.

“I know we did one at Silverstone last week, but I think we were a bit upset after the race there, so we needed some cheering up.

“Maybe we'll do one in the plane on the way back – we can probably pay the cleaning fee now.

“But no, I'll leave that to Danny Ric and that can be his legacy. I'll create my own.”