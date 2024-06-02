Van Gisbergen came from behind to win the Portland race in a second-hand-looking Quad Lock Chevrolet, beating Justin Allgaier by less than one second after 75 laps of racing around the second road course on the calendar.

The New Zealander now has the 14th-highest points haul of the season to date, two points behind 12th, but need not worry so much about that any more given his career-first Xfinity win has sealed his place in the Playoffs.

All three Kaulig drivers finished in the top 10 at Portland International Raceway, with AJ Allmendinger fourth from the rear of the grid after a crash in qualifying and Josh Williams seventh in the #11 Chevrolet.

Nevertheless, Rice says there are improvements to be made before they go racing on a road course again next weekend, at Sonoma Raceway.

“We're expected to win at the road courses and we didn't dominate today and that's the key, right?” he told Speedcafe and Frontstretch.

“You've got to dominate we didn't dominate and we've got to figure it out. We've got a week to get to Sonoma…

“But, to lock [van Gisbergen] into the Playoffs is pretty big.

“You know, he was outside the Playoffs [and] it's going to be pretty tough – all the ovals – and that's the key, if we can keep this momentum going.

“Because, we're one team, Kaulig Racing is one team – it's not three – but yeah, this is a lot of fun.”

Van Gisbergen had wanted to earn his Playoff spot on points rather than wins, and could well still qualify on both counts given how close he is to the cut line.

Allmendinger would go through on points as it stands given he sits sixth on the table after 13 races to date.

However, the road course specialist missed an opportunity in Portland, where he made it through to the second round of Qualifying before crashing his primary #16 Chevrolet and having to revert to a back-up car.

Van Gisbergen also had a ragged day in Car #97, including unloading Sam Mayer when he ran wide at the very first corner of the race and a wild off at Turn 11.

“What a spectacular day but we didn't make it easy; it's been hard,” said Rice.

“AJ Allmendinger, I've got to give him credit. You know, he's built this road course programme and thanks to him.

“But man, it's been super-hard, this has been a hard day. Can't wait to get out of here.

“How about Josh Williams? P7, I think that's his best finish.

“It's been a lot of fun [and] our drivers get along and it's very competitive.

“We've got two of the best road course racers in the world…” he continued, before being playfully corrected by Williams.

“…Three of the best road course racers in the world.

“Thanks to Quad Lock, Cirkul, and Celsius Alloy for allowing us to do this but mainly [team owner] Matt Kaulig.

“Matt deserves winning and that's what we got to do for him.”

Van Gisbergen is the 11th different race winner in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series although neither John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Larson, nor Chase Elliott are eligible for points, while Aric Almirola and Ryan Truex are also only part-time in the competition.