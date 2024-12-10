Christmas may be approaching but there was no shortage of talking points for the final FCTTN of the year.

Former and AVL discuss the fallout from a fiery Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw McLaren win the world championship, while the Max Verstappen/George Russell feud intensified.

They also cover off the end of an era in Australian motorsport with Roland Dane stepping down from the Triple Eight board.

The highlight, however, is the inaugural Golden Credit Awards – who were the winners of the most prestigious prizes of all?

All that and more in the latest episode of Full Credit to the Noise.