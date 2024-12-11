Even with the worst of the Gen3 parity woes behind us, there’s a fair bit of bickering that goes into establishing our annual ranking.

Factors such as team and car performance, pre-season expectations and so much more go into the debate that ultimately leads to the final list.

READ: RANKING THE TOP 10 SUPERCARS DRIVERS OF 2024

Featured Videos

This year it was Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen and Managing Editor Stefan Bartholomaeus that duked it out – and in a special Speedcafe podcast, they outline their individual arguments and how they settled their differences.

Listen now!