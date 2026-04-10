It is the 81st time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story. Brad talks about his start in motorsport which dates back to playing in the dirt at places like Oran Park and Amaroo while his dad raced.

The lads also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene, covering off the recent results and upcoming events.

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/f7afa6af-a1a6-41ae-b407-b07d05889866/

Brad has been around car racing for as long as he can remember as his father was racing Sports Sedans. Naturally a kart would come along, it was a Christmas present when he was around five years old. After a year or more tearing around his father’s factory site, competition began at Orange and Lithgow, around 40 minutes either side of home.

After a couple seasons of club racing he went on to compete in state titles against some of today’s star drivers. Brad’s circuit racing started in all things, a Future Racer at Wakefield Park which is now One Raceway. From there it was a Improved Production Mazda RX7 and a Chev powered Commodore in Sports Sedans.

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A linkup with Amak Motorsport opened the doors for his career’s racing progression, firstly in a Lotus Exige S and then in races in Porsches and later a Lamborghini Huracan. Besides racing in Australia he was also able to do some International events.

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Over the ensuing years he has raced Production Cars, Porsche Carrera Cup, Radicals, TCR and World Time Attack. But arguably his best know these days as the pilot of a little red rocket Sports Sedan, Joe Said’s turbo rotary powered Fiat 124.

It is also worth catching up on the other entertaining 80 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. There have had many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.