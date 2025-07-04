It is the 65th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Richard Craill who tells his motorsport story. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

You might not see a lot of him on the screen, but Richard or “Craillsy” is one of our most recognised motor sport commentators.

From humble beginnings on community radio, an aspiring and enterprising teenager developed his skills and portfolio to be the voice of Porsche racing and a regular on Shannons backed programs for over 20 years.

In recent times he became the Australia Grand Prix Formula 1 on free-to-air Network Ten and has worked internationally at such events as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

To further increase his involvement in the sport, he has invested in and is a part owner of a multi Aussie Racing Car race team.

It is also worth catching up on the other 64 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. The boys have talked to many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.