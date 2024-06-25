There were contrasting moods between the hosts this week as Former Legend battled Spicy Cough while AVL reveled in some open-wheel frivolity.

Despite being desperately ill, Former rallied to lead probably the longest FCTTN episode ever.

The topics include the return of grid girls to Supercars, Formula E in Perth and perhaps the weirdest email you'll ever hear… which takes serious aim at an F1 team.

The lads then tackle a long list of your questions in a jam-packed round of Ask Us Anything.

