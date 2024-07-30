The silly season moves have now well and truly started with the likes of Richie Stanaway and Kai Allen in the news in the last few days.

So what does it all mean? And who is leading the race to land the biggest silly season prize, Brodie Kostecki? It's all unpacked on the new episode of FCTTN.

Hosts AVL and Former Legend chat about the enthralling Belgian Grand Prix that saw the hall monitor George Russell break rules – while Sergio Perez sunk like a stone in the race after a promising qualifying effort.

Is that the result that will seal his Red Bull fate?

There's a full set of overs/unders plus the winner of the $250 Supercheap Auto voucher is announced.

All that and so much more in the latest episode, available now.