In this week's Pirtek Poll, we want to know what you think of the double-duties eligibility saga.

Supercars' 2024 regulations include the following:

“Any Driver who is Competing in an Endurance Event will not be eligible to Compete at the same Event in the Dunlop Series unless that Driver has Competed in a minimum of three (3) of the previous Dunlop Series Rounds in the same year, or in exceptional circumstances at the discretion of Supercars.”

This rule, either with a minimum number or percentage of previous rounds specified, has existed for decades with the Endurance Event wording.

It was initially implemented to stop heavily-resourced teams giving their co-drivers extra Bathurst mileage by entering Super2 cars at that event.

Only in select years has it been relevant to Sandown, given the venue has not always hosted a Super2 round or indeed a Supercars Championship endurance event.

Perkins had planned a two-event Super2 campaign in 2024, consisting of Townsville and Sandown, ahead of his co-driving duties alongside James Courtney.

The Blanchard Racing Team driver won the Super2 round in Townsville aboard his eye-catching retro-themed Mustang, before being caught out by the Endurance Event rule.

As detailed by Perkins last week, he'd chosen Sandown for his Super2 program due to car availability and the venue's suitability to his retro livery concept.

MORE: Larry Perkins' cheeky response to Sandown snub

His bid for dispensation was multi-faceted, including his loyalty to the category over time, the technical differences between the two classes, the benefits of his retro program and the economic impact on BRT.

However, it's understood Supercars has ruled based on dispensation being intended for full-time Super2 competitors who are forced to miss a round due to circumstance.

Interestingly, Perkins himself has been allowed to bypass the rule previously.

In 2019, a year when the rule stated a minimum of four previous Super2 rounds was required, he competed in just two of the first four rounds.

Regardless, he was permitted to do double duties at Bathurst (where coincidentally he withdrew from Super2 after practice due to illness) and Sandown, run after the Great Race that year.

What do you think? Should Perkins have been given dispensation this time around? Let us know in this week's Pirtek Poll.