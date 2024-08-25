Perkins had planned to contest both the Townsville and Sandown Super2 rounds aboard a Blanchard Racing Team Mustang, decked out in 1979 retro colours.

However, the 38-year-old has been caught out by a rule preventing Sandown 500 co-drivers also contesting Super2 at the event unless they've already run three Super2 rounds in the season.

Perkins revealed on Thursday that he'd applied for dispensation but, after a six-week delay, has been told he cannot run double-duties at the September 13-15 event.

That's led to a wave of outrage on social media, with one fan even starting a petition urging Supercars to reconsider its ruling.

Larry Perkins has also gotten in on the action, via a lighthearted post on Jack's own channels depicting the six-time Bathurst winner with the retro Super2 race suit.

The livery on the Super2 Mustang, which Jack drove to victory in Townsville, celebrates the partnership between Larry Perkins and colourful privateer racer Peter Janson.

“Dad reckons the @shawandpartners_ 1979 Retro Race Suit doesn't quite fit him so unfortunately he can't fill in for me at Sandown in Super2!,” wrote Jack in the photo caption.

“He did say that if we get to race the car in Super2 at Sandown he will pick up “The Captain” Peter Janson on the way to the track and the pair of them will throw the Cherry Ripe's to the fans in the Grandstand!”

The Cherry Ripes quip is a reference to a legendary story from Perkins' time driving for Janson, who raced with sponsorship from Cadbury-Schweppes.

Janson and Perkins both told the Cherry Ripe tale in a feature for Australian Muscle Car Magazine in 2019.

“Only once in our time did Larry admonish me,” recalled Janson, who shared three Bathurst 1000 podium finishes with Perkins – in 1977, 1979 and 1980 – from four starts.

“That was when we went around the circuit before the race started, and I went a bit over on the gravel to throw some Cherry Ripes to the flag marshals.

“Larry said to me, ‘Fuck it, Janson, you idiot, what about the tyres? You could have got a puncture.'

“That was the only time he got stuck into me. And I think in four years running together, we couldn't have had a better relationship.

“And it's a friendship I still have with him today.”

Perkins confirmed the tale, adding: “He very quickly pulled back onto the track and was very apologetic, like a little school boy. ‘Sorry, Larry, I'm sorry.'

“We've both got a good memory!”

This year is the third time Jack Perkins and sponsor Shaw and Partners have produced a retro livery for Super2 outings, adding to earlier 1982 and 1993 tributes.

Supercars promoted Sandown as its official Retro Round from 2016-19 and is again playing on the heritage of the venue this year, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Melbourne enduro.