The entry list features all 10 current teams, nine of which name their two-driver line-ups.

The one team yet to name both drivers is RB which names Yuki Tsunoda, but not Liam Lawson. The star Kiwi is set to be on the grid, though, either with RB or the main Red Bull Racing squad.

The latter option is thought to be the likeliest, despite Sergio Perez being named alongside Max Verstappen at RBR on the FIA’s list.

Elsewhere there are no surprises, the entry list simply confirming some of the big moves for next season.

The biggest is, of course, Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz departing the Scuderia to join Williams.

Other key changes include Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman forming an all-new line-up at Haas, while Nico Hulkenberg heads to Sauber alongside rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

There will be a particular focus on rookies next season, particularly down under thanks to Jack Doohan joining Alpine.

Kimi Antonelli will also be in the spotlight as he joins Mercedes as a replacement for Hamilton.

So, with the list now public, who is shaping up as the early favourite for 2025?

Given it is the final year of the existing ruleset, 2024 can be considered a reasonable form guide heading into next year – which is good news, given the form swung so wildly, and at times rapidly, during this year.

It gives hope that it could be wide open, at least among the top four teams on the grid – McLaren, Ferrari, RBR and Ferrari.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen put his superstar status beyond doubt this year by winning the title in a car only good enough to yield third in the constructors’ standings for RBR.

Will he be able to continue that brilliance if the RBR if the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and even Mercedes make bigger gains over the offseason?

There will be a lot of eyes on McLaren next year after the team sealed its first constructors’ title in 26 years. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are now both proven race winners, with contending for the drivers’ crown surely a key goal for both next year.

Ferrari has a blockbuster line-up with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton, the former looking to show he can fight for the title, and the latter still craving an eighth crown off the back of several quiet season, at least by his lofty standards.

Russell, meanwhile, has been emerging from Hamilton’s shadow – and now has the chance to shine as Mercedes’ clear number one.

Let us know who you consider the early favourite for the 2025 F1 title in this week’s Pirtek Poll.