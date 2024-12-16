Nine of the 10 entered teams have locked in their driver pairings for next year with RB the one exception.

While its entry includes Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson is notably absent.

The New Zealander was promoted form reserve driver to race driver following the Singapore Grand Prix.

It’s understood a clause existed in his contract that elapsed over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, believed to guarantee Lawson a race drive in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez remains alongside Max Verstappen, for now, at Red Bull Racing.

The Mexican came under intense pressure throughout F1 2024 as his performances failed to meet the team’s expectations.

His lack of contribution was a significant factor in the squad slumping from first to third in the constructors’ championship.

Though listed as part of the Red Bull Racing line-up for F1 2025, it is expected he will be replaced in the near future by either Tsunoda or Lawson, the latter thought to be favourite for the role.

Whichever of the two RB (set to be formally rebranded Racing Bulls for next season) drivers is promoted is likely to be back-filled by Isack Hadjar.

RB’s formal team name also includes joint-title sponsorship from Visa, which was rumoured to be leaving the team.

While largely already known, the entry list also confirms the numbers drivers will take into the new year.

F1 operates permanent numbering system, meaning when a driver joins the grid on a permanent basis they are able to select the number they compete with – provided it’s not already in use (or been used by a driver retired in the previous two seasons).

That has seen Gabriel Bortoleto opt for #5, previously used by Sebastian Vettel, while Jack Doohan will race with #7.

The Australian made his debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of the F1 2024 season with #61, a legacy of being considered a replacement driver rather than a permanent member of the grid.

The same is true for Oliver Bearman, who raced with Ferrari and Haas during the recently-completed campaign, using #38 in Saudi Arabia and #50 in Azerbaijan respectively – the spare number assigned to each team. Bearman will race with #87 next year.

The 2025 F1 season begins with three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain before the opening round in Melbourne on March 14-16.

2025 F1 entry list